Family of Napton motorcyclist who died in crash near Southam pay tribute to him

The family of a Napton motorcyclist who died after being involved in a crash with a pick-up truck near Southam have paid tribute to him.

Christopher Gooderham, 58, was riding his BMW motorbike on Saturday June 10 on the B4451 between Southam and Deppers Bridge, shortly before 9.55am.

He was then involved in a crash with a black Mitsubishi pick-up truck, which killed him.

Christopher’s family issued this statement: “Chris was a much loved husband, son and brother who will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

“We ask that people respect our privacy at this difficult time as we come to terms with our loss.”

Warwickshire Police continue to investigate the collision and are asking anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident number 116 of June 10.