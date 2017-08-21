Family fun day for Amazon Daventry staff

Amazon in Daventry celebrated the summer with a family fun day and barbecue earlier this month.

Members of the team brought their families along to the party, which featured touch rugby events, face painting, ice cream and a raffle.

Spirits were high as employees enjoyed the day out.

Everyone got involved in the fun with members of the day and night shift teams from the various areas of the fulfilment centre through to engineers, HR and IT specialists.

David Tindal, general manager at Amazon’s Daventry site, joined in the festivities at Daventry Rugby Club.

He said: "We’ve had a great day and it was fantastic to see so many of the team and their families enjoying themselves. Our family fun days are an opportunity to thank everyone for playing a key role in delivering for customers every day from our base in Daventry.

"We’ve welcomed the summer with an excellent party, wonderful food and entertainment and I’d like to thank both our organising committee and the whole Amazon team and their families who came along.

"There were many highlights during the day, but I was particularly impressed with the ‘give it a go’ attitude from those who played their first game of touch rugby. They got involved and showed team spirit which is exactly the attitude that we admire and encourage at Amazon in Daventry."