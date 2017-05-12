Family-friendly watersport festival sets off this weekend across Northamptonshire

A sailing and windsurfing festival aimed at families and thrill-seekers begins on Saturday.

The Royal Yachting Association’s Push the Boat Out festival will be hosted across several venues in the county including the Pitsford Reservoir in Brixworth and the Draycote Water Sailing Club, and will run from Saturday, May 13 through til Sunday, May 21.

Open days and taster events will form part of the festival, and people across the spectrum of disabilities will have the opportunity to get afloat at some of the events too.

Last year more than 4,000 people across the Midlands discovered sailing for the first time through Push The Boat Out, from families to those seeking a new challenge or experience.

The clubs and centres hosting events around Northamptonshire are Cransley, Northampton, Northampton Sailability and Banbury sailing clubs and those wishing to attend can find their nearest event here.

Refreshments will be available and all the necessary equipment will be provided.

The RYA is the national body for all forms of recreational, competitive and professional boating. It represents dinghy and yacht racing, motor and sail cruising, RIBs and sportsboats, powerboat racing, windsurfing, inland cruising and personal watercraft.