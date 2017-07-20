Family day out in Daventry planned by Mayor

Daventry’s Mayor has organised a family day out open to anyone wishing to attend.

Councillor Lynne Taylor’s Teddy Mayor’s Picnic will be in the park at the Hollows Recreation Ground on Saturday, August 12 from 12.30-4pm.

There will be free child-friendly entertainment featuring donkey rides, a petting zoo, a novelty dog show, crazy golf, bouncy castles and music from Dukesukes and Daventry Brass.

A Daventry Town Council spokesperson said: “The Mayor would like to celebrate by bringing together the Daventry community for a summer event on the Hollows to be enjoyed by the young and the young at heart.

“So, bring your picnic family, friends, pets and teddy bears to enjoy a good old-fashioned family day out in the park.”

Refreshments and picnics will be available for purchase on the day.

The Daventry Dog Training Club are also joining in and invite you to enter their Fun Dog Show. With a variety of categories from cutest pup to best trick, there is something to suit every pooch. Registration starts at 12:30pm with judging from 1:15pm.

More information here.