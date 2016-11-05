Factory workers stepped up to help children

Older Daventry residents may recognise the location of this photo – the closing room at White’s shoe factory in the town.

The women who worked in the closing room organised their own weekly raffle, and put a little aside each week into a kitty which they donated to a good cause from time to time.

Here they are in October 1976 handing over items to disabled children of a playgroup run by Cecilia Sharp (right, taking one of the toys).

The group received a wheelchair and eight other educational toys, totalling about £80 in value.

Rene Mee, handing over the items, said that most of the raffle prizes they gave away each week were donated by the girls themselves, providing plenty of prizes and plenty of profits to donate.

Also in the photo is Ann Wray from Flore, with her son Matthew in a wheelchair similar to the one being given to the playgroup, and her daughter Catherine who has taken charge of one of the donated toys.