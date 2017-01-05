Extra police on patrol after 14 vehicles broken into in just two days in and around Daventry

Vehicle owners are being advised to take precautions after 14 cars and vans were broken into in and around Daventry in the past two days

Police in Daventry have issued the advice following a what they describe as a ‘surge in vehicle crime’ over the last two days.

In total 11 crimes have taken place in the surrounding villages and three in the town itself.

The following crime prevention advice is being issued:

– Ensure all vehicles are locked. You may invalidate your insurance by not securing your vehicle.

– Leave nothing on display. You may know the carrier bag on the back seat has nothing of value in but the thief won’t. You may think that £20 worth of small change on display in the ashtray is minimal, but the thief won’t. You may have innocently left the charging lead dangling between the seats. However the thief will target the car to see if there is an electronic device attached to the other end.

– If you have a commercial van with tools in it, consider making your tools and plant safer and leaving a notice visible to indicate that there is nothing of value left in the van overnight. Consider alarming your vehicle. For a relatively small amount you can purchase a movement detector which will alert you and sound a 90dB siren if activated

– Keep an eye on your neighbours’ vehicles and report anything suspicious. If you are victim of such a crime, please report it.

Extra officers are patrolling the area and pursuing various lines of enquiry.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.