Exciting line-up at Althorp Festival

Tickets are now on sale for the eagerly anticipated 14th Althorp Literary Festival.

It takes place from October 5 - 8 and promises to be an intimate and exciting event with sessions from renowned novelists, historians, comedians, politicians, sportsmen, screenwriters, biographers and broadcasters.

A unique celebration of the written word, the festival takes place against the backdrop of one of England’s most beautiful private, historic houses.

This year’s literary line-up includes Pam Ayres, Johnny Ball, Judy Murray, Lord David Owen, Kathy Lette, John Challis, Jo Malone, Chris Ryan, The Rev Richard Coles, Clare Balding, Digby Jones, Sian Williams, Dan Jones, Evan Davis and more.

2017 also sees the introduction of the Althorp Children’s Literary Festival taking place on October 7 and 8.

Sponsored by Sheaffer and supported by Northamptonshire County Council and First for Wellbeing, children taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge can apply for complimentary tickets to the festival to enjoy sessions from Clare Balding, Jess Butterworth and Sue Bentley, among others.

During the 2017 Althorp Literary Festival, guests can enjoy a drink in the Nyetimber Bus or at the Burleigh’s Gin & Tonic Bar, whilst enjoying treats from the Althorp Stables Cafe, The Original Pizza Box and Baja Cantina. Festival favourites Winser of London will once again have a pop-up boutique, showcasing their latest collections,

Tickets are available by calling 01604 770107.