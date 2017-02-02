Every little helps at Daventry charity shop's refurbishment

A supermarket in Daventry has lent a helping hand to one of the town's charity shops.

The Tesco store in Daventry helped the Air Ambulance Service by providing a DIY task force to help with the interior refurbishments of their furniture store.

A team of volunteers from the Tesco store on New Street went down to the Air Ambulance furniture store in High Street to help update and rejuvenate the interiors. This included painting walls, putting up shelves and giving the shop a new lease of life.

Tesco store manager, Kirsty Francis said: “We wanted to celebrate our recent in-store revamp by helping the Air Ambulance with their own refurbishments. They provide such vital services and the store team are delighted to be able to help out in this way.”

The Air Ambulance Service operates the national Children’s Air Ambulance and local air ambulance services for Warwickshire, Northamptonshire, Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland.

The Air Ambulance Service furniture store is based on High Street and helps to fundraise for the life-saving services the Air Ambulance provides.

June Green, from the Air Ambulance Service, said: “We’d like to thank Tesco for coming down today and helping us with our DIY project. Our store was closed for the whole week in order to revamp the interiors; the team’s support allowed us to get this done sooner and their effort is greatly appreciated”