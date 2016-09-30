Evening event to mark opening of new health store in Daventry

It was a celebration evening in Daventry for one of the town’s newest stores.

The Sheaf Street Health Store opened to customers earlier in September, but on Thursday evening it officially celebrated with customers, the public, suppliers and civic leaders.

The inside of the store

The 1,800 sq ft store, which is Daventry’s only independent health food shop for more than a decade.

Thursday night’s opening event gave people a chance to see the product range, try free samples and enjoy live music.

Stocked with complementary health products including a large selection of free-from specialist foods and fresh gluten-free breads, chilled and frozen, nutritional supplements including vitamins and herbals, plus natural, cruelty-free body care and sports nutrition, Sheaf Street Health Store caters for a wide of range of dietary needs from vegan to free-from products.

Sheaf Street Health Store has a fully-fitted demonstration kitchen and a schedule of celebrity chefs and high-profile nutritional experts will be giving demos and talks over the coming months.

Upstairs@ Sheaf Street Health Store is a quiet space where classes for yoga, pregnancy yoga, pilates, ballet pilates, meditation, mindfulness and tai chi will be available from mid-October.

Owners Shaun Higgs and Cheryl Thallon both have extensive experience and knowledge of the health food industry and are keen to create community hub to improve people’s overall health and well-being.

They have carefully decorated the store in warm earthy tones to create a natural ambiance for shoppers and used environmentally friendly materials as much as possible. Shoppers will also be able to see a unique piece of artwork illustrating a street scene of Sheaf Street by internationally renowned artists Tim Wilson and Necanti Zontul.

For Shaun and Cheryl, they both say opening the store is a dream come true.

Cheryl said: “We love Daventry and we are basically building a special place where we like to hang out, find the products and foods we enjoy, and relax in a fun and educating environment. We hope that other like-minded people in Daventry District will enjoy it too.”