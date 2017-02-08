Ethan’s on a roll with new wheelchair thanks to kindness of the Daventry community

A teenager from Daventry is able to get out and about in great comfort after taking delivery of his new wheelchair.

Ethan Smith got his new chair following a flurry of fundraising activities from the community on Middlemore and across Daventry.

Ethan suffers severely with a condition called Jacobsen syndrome. He has had numerous operations, including five on his spine, and needs a specialist wheelchair to support his back.

The wheelchair has a special tilting mechanism which allows good postural positions while keeping the centre of gravity in the same place. It allows Ethan to propel himself, and is also easy for carers to push and manoeuvre.

The problem facing Ethan’s family was the cost of the wheelchair – £4,416 – which they had to meet themselves.

Events organised by the community included a quiz organised by Allen Jenna held at the Pike and Eel on the Grange; Middlemore Stores held a raffle; a group of family and friends took part in the Colour Run in Northampton; and Middlemore Farm pub held a superhero disco organised by Karen Tweedale.

Daventry-based charity the Pete Spencer’s Helping Hands Memorial Fund also donated towards the cost of the wheelchair.

The fundraisers said they wanted to thank everyone who attended these local events, helped raise they money, or donated to the cause.

Ethan is pictured in his wheelchair, with (left) his mum Dawn Smith and Claire Lister from Helping Hands.