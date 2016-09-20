Daventry man fined for flytipping after throwing garden waste over his fence into park

A man who was caught on camera dumping his garden waste in a park has been fined by Daventry District Council (DDC).

The Daventry resident had thrown the green waste over his fence into the park, but he was filmed and photographed doing so and the evidence was then submitted to the council.

DDC enforcement officers issued the man with a £400 fixed penalty notice for flytipping, reduced to £300 because he paid it immediately.

The fixed penalty was issued under new powers introduced in May this year as part of the Unauthorised Deposit of Waste (Fixed Penalties) Regulations 2016.

Previously those caught flytipping could only be prosecuted through the courts, which can be costly, time-consuming and often involve lengthy investigations.

Councillor Mike Warren, DDC's health and housing portfolio holder, said: “Fly-tipping is a significant problem across our district and the cost of investigating and clearing it is considerable. We would therefore like to express our thanks to the civic-minded residents who provided the evidence which allowed our officers to catch and fine the person responsible.

“The new powers we have to issue fixed penalty notices make it easier for us to punish offenders without the need for costly prosecutions and we hope this acts as a deterrent to would-be flytippers. The support of the public is also key to our efforts to tackle this issue so we would strongly urge all residents to report any suspicious activity they encounter.”

People can report flytipping and other environmental crimes at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/online or by phoning DDC on 01327 871100.