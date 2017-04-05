Enjoy a cracking time at Daventry Country Park this Easter

Youngsters are invited to spend a fun morning hunting for chocolate hidden around Daventry Country Park this Easter.

The free Easter Egg Hunt and Bonnet Competition takes place at the park, off Northern Way, on Easter Sunday, April 16.

The event gets underway with the Easter Bonnet Parade at the Visitor Centre.

Children are invited to design colourful bonnets for a competition with prizes on offer for the most colourful, most creative and best themed. Registration starts at 10am in time for judging and the parade at 10.30am.

The free Eggsplorer Trail will begin at 11am which will be followed by a chocolate hunt.

Families wishing to take part are encouraged to fill in and cut out the coupon in the latest edition of DDC’s Daventry Calling magazine and bring it with them to speed up the registration process.

Coupons are also available from the park’s Visitor Centre, from Daventry Leisure Centre, or can be downloaded from the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/DaventryCountryPark, or from www.daventrydc.gov.uk/CountryPark

The park is also hosting two mornings of activities for children in the run-up to Easter Sunday.

The Mini Adventure events take place at 10am on Tuesdays April 4 and April 11 at a cost of £1 per child.

The sessions will include craft activities at the Visitor Centre, followed by an Easter-themed trail around the park.

There is no need to book any of the Easter activities at the park – just turn up and have fun.