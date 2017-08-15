Energy switching service helps ensure Daventry district residents save money on bills

Daventry district residents are invited to sign-up to an energy switching service to help ensure they are on the best deal for their gas and electricity come the winter.

Big Switch Daventry District is a joint effort between Daventry District Council (DDC) and its switching partner iChoosr to use collective purchasing power to secure better energy deals for residents.

Everyone who registers for the Big Switch is entered into a national collective, with energy companies then invited to bid for their custom in an auction.

Because the auction is an opportunity for energy companies to secure thousands of customers in one go, the deals they offer in a bid to win that auction are often better than those advertised to the general public.

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder at Daventry District Council, said: “Since we launched the scheme in December 2014, it has helped over 900 households in our District switch to cheaper energy tariffs, making an average saving of £232 on their bills.

“Switching energy suppliers can be daunting, but this makes it easy, so I would encourage residents to register and find out more – it takes just five minutes, and there’s no obligation to switch at the end of the process, so you have nothing to lose by signing up.”

The sign-up process is quick and easy, with just an annual bill or indication of annual energy usage required.

Following the end of the registration period, everyone who signed up will be sent an offer indicating any savings they could make. There is no obligation to accept that offer and no fees or charges involved, whether people decide to switch or not.

The deadline for registering for the autumn auction process is 9 October, with offers sent out from 20 October, with DDC urging people to sign up soon to make sure they are on the best tariff ahead of the winter months.

The council wants to encourage people who switched providers through last autumn’s auction to register again, because their fixed-term contract will be coming to an end and this is an opportunity to secure another good deal through the scheme.

You can sign up here or phone 01327 871100 before the October 9, 2017 deadline.