Emma launches new weight loss group

A Daventry super slimmer hopes to inspire the community to lead a healthier lifestyle with her new group in Woodford Walse.

Emma King, who lost more than two stone, is now a fully trained Weight Watchers coach.

She will provide advice, tips and support to help members to lose weight and adopt a healthier lifestyle for good by following one of two Weight Watchers easy to follow plans; SmartPoints, Weight Watchers unique and simple counting system or No Count, a non-tracking option.

With a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle, Emma said she is committed to helping every member achieve their goal and will equip local residents with the skills and techniques required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body for good.

Emma, 36, said: “Unlike fad diets and quick fixes, Weight Watchers provides a flexible and balanced approach to leading a healthier lifestyle without giving up the things you love. Our proven approach guides members towards smarter food choices, based on much more than calories alone, while helping people to be more active and equipping them with the skills and techniques to get them in the right frame of mind to achieve long term success.

“Honestly, if I can do it, anyone can. I know what it feels like to be unhappy with your health and shape, and I know all the reasons you feel like you can’t do anything about it – but I’ve found a way to turn that around, and so will you. Research shows that with our meetings and online tools you could lose seven times more weight with Weight Watchers than on your own. So why not come along, say hello and make 2017 your year of success!”

To find out more about the new Weight Watchers meeting at Woodford Halse Memorial Hall telephone 07825 835 555, or visit www.weightwatchers.com/uk to find out about other meetings.