Emergency services pay tribute to fallen during service at Northamptonshire headquarters

Members of the emergency services gathered today for the Northamptonshire Police Service of Remembrance at Wootton Hall.

Officers and staff took part in the service which was led by Force Chaplain Viv Baldwin.

Wreaths were laid by Chief Constable Simon Edens, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Diedre Newham, High Sherriff Caroline Brocklehurst, Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold, Chief Fire Officer Darren Dovey, along with representatives from associations including the Northamptonshire Association of Retired Police Officers, Northamptonshire Police Federation and Unison.

A blast on a police whistle signalled a two-minute silence in remembrance of the whistles the sent soldiers into the Battle of the Somme, the centenary of which is this year.

Services were also held at other stations across the county, such as Daventry which was led by Chaplain Mandie Price. As well as officers and staff attending the open air service, opposite the police station, members of the public joining in the two-minute silence marked by the whistle.

The Remembrance Service at Wootton Hall