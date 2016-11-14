Elderly man ‘seriously injured’ after collision on a Daventry road

An elderly man was left with serious injuries after a collision on a main Daventry road.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened on Western Avenue near the junction with Orchard Street in the town at around 5.30pm on Sunday, November 13.

A 92-year-old male pedestrian was involved in the collision involving a grey Vauxhall Corsa being driven by a 62-year-old man.

The pedestrian was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about what happened.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.