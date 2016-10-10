Eight miles of tailbacks on M1 in Northamptonshire after major crash

Motorists are facing eight miles of tailbacks on the M1 in Northamptonshire after a “serious collision” this morning.

Northamptonshire Police closed the motorway in the northbound direction at 9.30am to allow for the air ambulance to land.

Two lanes of the motorway have remained closed since the crash but Highways England said it was working hard to reopen the lanes later today.

At 4pm there were approximately eight miles of tailbacks from junction 16 northbound. Traffic was also delayed in the opposite direction due to motorists slowing down to look at the crash site.

A diversion has been set up through Upper Heyford and Flore.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays.

Download our app by clicking here to download from Google Play or clicking here to download from Apple’s App Store.