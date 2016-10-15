Northamptonshire schools join forces to attract teachers to the county

Schools from across Northamptonshire have joined together once again to attempt to buck the national trend of a looming recruitment crisis for teachers

The network, which includes early years, primary, special and secondary schools, is also joined by the University of Northampton in raising the profile of the opportunities for a career in teaching within the county.

Following the success of the recruitment events held last year, three free events have already been organised on Monday November 7 at Sponne School in Towcester; Wednesday November 30 at Northampton School for Boys in Northampton; and Thursday February 2 2017 at Pen Green School in Corby. All events take place from 5pm to 7pm.

Information from UCAS, Student Finance and about how to apply will be available.

Matthew Edwards, deputy headmaster at Northampton School for Boys said: "It is great to see our schools working together so proactively with a shared vision. It is vital for the future of the children in this county for there to be a steady stream of new teachers joining the profession.

"This must be in addition to increasing the numbers returning to teaching after a career break, as well as attracting more experienced teachers into the area from surrounding counties and other areas of the country."

To support these three events and the overall push on teacher recruitment, the schools have also worked closely with a local Enterprise Partnership to create a promotional video and with Northamptonshire County Council who are in the process of producing a new recruitment website which will be launched in the coming months.

Those interested in attending one of the events will need to book their place on Eventbrite by searching for Northamptonshire - The Place to Teach.