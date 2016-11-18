Daventry’s newest schools join forces to remember

Two of Daventry’s newest schools joined to remember those who have served our country.

On Friday November 11, students of Daventry UTC and pupils from the Daventry Hill School, joined at 11am to remember those who have lost their lives to protect ours.

The Last Post was played by the headteacher of Daventry Hill School, Charlotte Whysall, and students from both schools led all the young people and staff in a moving service and observed two minutes of silence.

Daventry UTC is located off Ashby Road in the town. On a neighbouring site the building for Daventry Hill School is being constructed. This term the Hill School pupils have been using classrooms within the UTC’s building.