Easter Fair coming to Daventry town centre

The Easter Fair comes to town this weekend with hundreds of people expected to visit Daventry.

The event will run at the old gasworks car park from Good Friday, April 14 through to Easter Monday, April 17.

There will be big rides, children’s rides, games and refreshments. Throughout Saturday and Monday there will be the opportunity to meet a variety of cartoon characters and free kids Easter eggs, while stocks last, will be available on the Sunday.

Organised by Muggeridge and Sons Fair with Daventry District Council, the Easter Fair will run from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, noon to 10pm on Saturday, from noon to 6pm on the Sunday and from noon to 8pm on Monday.

To enable the fair to take place, the old gas works car park will be closed from 5pm on Thursday, April 13 and will reopen Tuesday morning.