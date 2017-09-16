'Drunk golf buggy thief' makes McDonald's pit stop while driving from Towcester to Daventry

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of stealing a golf buggy with balloons attached to it and driving it drunk for "many miles" to a fast food restaurant.

The man was stopped in the early hours on the A45 in Daventry after he had stopped off at McDonald's.

Inspector Anthony Rawson told BBC Northampton a cart had been stolen from a golf club near Towcester.

The man was arrested on suspicion of theft and drink driving after a roadside test showed he was over the legal limit.

He remains in custody.

Earlier today Insp Rawson tweeted a picture of the buggy and said: "One of the team seized this last night.Driver stole it, stopped off at McDonalds, drove many miles. When stopped blew over drink drive limit."