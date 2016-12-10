Drivers can expect motorway delays after serious accident involving lorry and a car in Northamptonshire

Motorists can expect delays of half an hour following an accident involving two vehicles in Northamptonshire.

One lane has been closed and long delays can be expected on the M1, southbound at junction 16 near Daventry because of an incident involving a lorry and a car in the roadworks area.

There are reports of congestion to Watford Gap services, according to BBC Travel.

Highways England have alerted drivers that the event is expected to clear sometime between 11am and 11:15am this morning (Saturday).