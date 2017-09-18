Driver left with serious injuries after crash on country lane near Daventry

Collision investigators are calling for witnesses to come forward after a black Mercedes left the road near Daventry and crashed into a hedgerow.

The collision happened shortly after 11pm on Friday, September 15, in Barby Lane, Barby.

A black Mercedes, for reasons yet unknown, left the road and collided with hedgerow and fencing.

The driver, a 30-year-old man from Rugby, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham with serious injuries.

Witnesses, or anyone who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 616/150917.