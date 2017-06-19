Driver dies after colliding with a railway bridge in Northamptonshire

A 58-year-old man has died after his car left the road and collided with a railway bridge in Northamptonshire.

The motorist was driving from the A5 towards Bugbrooke at about 7am when - for reasons yet unknown - his blue Audi A6 was in collision with a railway bridge, near to The Wharf restaurant.

Paramedics, the air ambulance and police attended the incident but sadly the man died at the scene.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have any information regarding it.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.