Dressing down at Daventry school to raise money

Digging through the archives we found this photo of some snappily dressed school children in the 1990s.

This photo was taken back in October 1994 when pupils and staff at Danetre School raised £450 through Jeans for Genes day.

The day sees people paying to wear jeans to work or school and the money collected goes to help charities researching genetic diseases.

Their money went to the Society for Mucopolysaccharide Diseases. Pictured are drama teacher Sue Peach with pupils Michelle Watson, Andrew Hill, Edward Smee and Natasha Gray.