Draft plans could see additional housing built in Daventry village

Residents of a Daventry village are invited to have their say on draft plans to build new homes in the village.

Limehouse Developments, part of East Midlands’ landlord Futures Housing Group, is consulting Long Buckby residents on plans to develop extra homes in the area.

The drop-in session is being held on Wednesday, October 4 from 4pm to 7pm at Saint Joseph’s Church, Station Road, Long Buckby. Staff from the organisation and architects will be on hand to discuss the options.

The developer gained planning permission for 13 properties on the site off Station Road in 2015, but growing local demand could see the proposals changed to include 19 homes.

Alan Boucker, director of development and investment at Limehouse, said: “Although Long Buckby has seen a number of large developments, they aren’t meeting local demand for quality affordable homes for first-time buyers.

“We have proposals that we would like to put forward, but before we look into gaining planning permission we want to understand what the community wants from new homes.”

Draft plans by Limehouse would see additional homes developed for sale, shared ownership and affordable rent, to suit a range of families.

For more information on homes available through Limehouse visit www.limehouselife.co.uk.