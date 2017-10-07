Door knocking for electoral registration for Daventry District voters

Residents who have not completed their electoral registration form yet may soon receive a visit from one of Daventry District Council’s canvassers.

Over the past couple of months, Daventry District Council (DDC) sent forms to every household in the district as part of its annual individual voter registration canvass. People need to reply to stay on the electoral register so that they can vote in future elections.

Those who have not already responded will receive a visit from one of the council’s canvassers, who will all carry identification.

If people are at home when one of the canvassers visits they will complete a registration form with them on their doorstep.

Residents who are not in will receive a card to let them know the canvassers have been and to remind them to complete their registration form.

If residents do not need to make any changes to the information on the form sent to them, they can confirm their existing registration by using one of the following options:

- Visit www.householdresponse.com/Daventry

- Call 0800 197 9871 – you may be charged by your mobile provider for this service

- Text 80212 quoting ‘NOCHANGE’ – you may be charged by your mobile provider for this service.

People are required by law to complete a canvass form and anyone who does not could be fined up to £1,000, and could also be refused credit if their name doesn’t appear on the electoral register.

The register is also used by credit reference agencies to check the rating of anyone who wishes to take out credit, including a new mobile phone contract.

Residents who do not receive their form can register online, or contact the elections team at Daventry District Council on 01327 871100.

People can find out more at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/canvass.