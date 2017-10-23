Dog involved in near-fatal mauling of Daventry woman's terrier has reportedly attacked another

The owner of the French Mastiff which almost killed a Daventry woman's pet dog when it mauled it on the Southbrook estate may have attacked another dog in the same area.

In August, semi-retired Julie Arnull, 58, from The Inlands, had to rush her four-year-old Lakeland terrier cross Millie to the vets after she suffered life-threatening injuries at the jaws of a Dogue de Bordeaux on the Southbrook estate when husband Rob took her out for a walk.

The council did issue a warning letter to a man who was walking the mastiff at the time, but it later emerged he was looking after the animal on behalf of its owner.

The warning requires the dog to be kept on a lead and muzzled, and the council are eager to find the Dogue de Bordeaux's owner particularly following reports it was involved in a second attack on Trafalgar Way.

Maria Taylor, community manager at Daventry District Council, said: “We served a community protection written warning letter on a man who was walking a Dogue de Bordeaux (or French Mastiff) which attacked another dog in Daventry on August 30. The warning requires the dog be kept on a lead and muzzled in future and was issued as a result of information supplied to us by the police, who identified the man as its owner.

“The man has since informed us he was only looking after the French Mastiff at the time of the attack, and that the dog has been returned to its owner, who we understand is of no fixed address.

"We are currently trying to track down the owner and the dog following reports it carried out a second attack on Trafalgar Way in Daventry.

“We take issues such as this very seriously, so if anyone has any information that can help us locate the dog and its owner we would ask them to please contact us so that we can deal with this matter in an appropriate way.”

People can phone the council’s dog warden service on 01327 871100 or email ehcustomercare@daventrydc.gov.uk.