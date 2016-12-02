Do you know this man? Hunt for fly-tipper who dumped asbestos sheets near Daventry

A man caught on camera dumping asbestos roof sheets and other rubbish at the entrance to a farmer’s field.

The video shows a grey LDV Maxus van reverse up to the gateway, off the Daventry to Norton road, before a man gets out and dumps the roof sheets together with waste timber and glass.

It was captured on a secret camera installed by the landowner following a spate of fly-tipping in that spot, and Daventry District Council (DDC) has now released the footage in a bid to identify the culprit.

The vehicle – registration number RX06 HBO – was recently sold, and attempts to locate the new owner have proved unsuccessful so far.

DDC is appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may know the identity of the culprit to come forward. It happened at about 2.10pm on Friday, November 11, 2016.

Councillor Jo Gilford, environment portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “Incidents such as this are incredibly frustrating, not to mention costly, for the landowner to clear up, so we are doing all we can to catch those responsible.

“We treat incidents of fly-tipping very seriously and would like to remind people that anyone caught fly-tipping in Daventry District will be prosecuted under the Environment Protection Act 1990 and will face a fine of up to £50,000 and potentially a prison sentence. Anyone caught using a vehicle for fly-tipping can also have that vehicle seized by the police.

“We would be grateful for any information that people can provide. Please contact us on 01327 871100 or email environmentalimprovement@daventrydc.gov.uk”