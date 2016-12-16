District’s most vulnerable residents to get an extra bit of festive warmth this year

A service which helps elderly and disabled people make improvements to their homes is spreading some Christmas cheer.

The team at Care & Repair Daventry District will be presenting soft fleece throws to their most vulnerable clients, to help them keep a little warmer and cosier through the winter months.

The throws were bought thanks to a £300 grant from Cllr Alan Hills’ Northamptonshire County Council Empowering Councillors fund.

Care & Repair Daventry District is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to helping older people, people with disabilities, children and vulnerable people to live in safety and with dignity in the comfort of their own homes.

Its caseworkers offer practical advice, guidance and potential solutions to people who need repairs or adaptations on their home, as well as helping them to access any available grants.

Cllr Alan Hills said: “Care & Repair do some fantastic work in the community helping some of our most vulnerable residents, so I was very pleased to be able to offer them this support and to see it being put to good use.”

Cllr Mike Warren, health and housing portfolio holder on Daventry District Council, said: “We have a great team in Care & Repair, who really pride themselves on going the extra mile for their clients. They do a lot of good work helping vulnerable people to access grants to carry out essential work and adaptations to their homes and I would urge anyone who feels they might benefit from the service to give them a call.”

People can find out more at www.daventrydc.gov.uk/CareandRepair or by emailing careandrepair@daventrydc.gov.uk or phoning them on 01327 871100.