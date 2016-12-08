District council says it will work to use UTC building for ‘educational purposes’

Daventry District Council says it will work with other bodies to ensure the Daventry UTC building is put to an alternate educational use.

The UTC announced to parents last night (Wednesday) that it will close in August 2018 due to a lack of student numbers.

Daventry District Council was instrumental in helping set the school up.

Ian Vincent, chief executive of Daventry District Council, said: “We are very disappointed to hear that the Daventry UTC will close at the end of August.

“The UTC was a new concept for providing education and learning for young people in our District and we were keen to see it succeed.

“The most important thing now is to make sure pupils are properly accommodated in suitable alternative schools, to ensure that their education does not suffer as a result.

“We will be working with the local education authority, Schools Commissioner and our other partners to ensure that following the UTC’s closure in August, the site is brought back into full use for educational purposes.”

The school caters for students in years 10 and above, and was set up with a focus on vocational skills as well as academic subjects.