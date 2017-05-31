District council offering funding to groups in financial difficulty

Voluntary and community organisations are invited to apply for a grant from Daventry District Council to help sustain their services.

With public sector funding having reduced in recent years, voluntary and community groups have faced financial challenges.

The council has set aside a further £30,000 of revenue funding for organisations that offer services or deliver projects across the whole of Daventry District in its effort to make sure vulnerable people do not suffer.

The money could be useful for groups experiencing a shortfall in funding that could result in cuts or a reduction to the services they offer. Only groups that deliver district-wide projects are eligible.

Councillor Alan Hills, portfolio holder for community, culture and leisure, said: “There are a number of voluntary and community organisations doing some fantastic work in our communities.

“We realise times are tough for some of them, which is why we have set aside this extra pot of money, to allow them to continue to provide valuable services to the people of Daventry District. I would encourage eligible community and voluntary groups who are struggling to get in touch to see if we can offer this assistance.”

The money being offered is in addition to the distric council’s Community Grants scheme, which in the last financial year distributed more than £160,000 in capital and revenue grants to more than 40 community and voluntary organisations across the district.

More information, including an application form and guidance notes, can be found here.

Alternatively contact community development co-ordinator Tim Cantwell on tcantwell@daventrydc.gov.uk or 01327 871100.

The deadline for applications is midday on Tuesday 20 June.