Disabled Daventry woman’s anguish over missing new wheelchair

A retired teacher from Daventry with multiple sclerosis is to be given a replacement electric wheelchair after couriers lost her original one.

Alison Solomon, 60, of Drayton, ordered her £2,000 wheelchair online so she could have more independence rather than rely on her husband to push her around.

The item was bought from ‘Better Products For Disabled People’ and was shipped from overseas by UPS.

After waiting all day for the delivery on May 30, she discovered it had in fact been dropped off at Daventry’s Amazon depot. Mrs Solomon called UPS’ customer services team who told her it could take up to two months to find her chair.

“I told them I was disabled and how much I needed it. They only said ‘that’s unfortunate’,” said Mrs Solomon.

“My husband went ballistic and even ended up emailing the president of UPS.

“I’m going on holiday on June 18, and my daughter’s wedding is on July 1.

“I wanted to have the wheelchair so I could practise with it and enjoy these with some independence.”

Better Products For Disabled People has lent Mrs Solomon an electric wheelchair, but she is still struggling because it is much heavier than the one she ordered.

She also criticised the lack of apology from UPS’ customer services team and said they had ‘no plan of action’.

A statement from UPS yesterday said: “UPS UK is aware of the reported missing shipment of Ms Solomon’s wheelchair.

“Given the urgent nature of the complaint, the matter was immediately escalated to oursenior management team last week. UPS takes the delay or non-delivery of any consignment extremely seriously.

“Following a thorough investigation into the matter, we regret to say that we have been unable to locate the shipment.

“UPS has been in regular contact with the customer throughout the process and can confirm that we have offered to both hire and provide Ms Solomon with an exact replacement wheelchair.

“We would like to apologise for the upset and distress this has caused the Solomon family.”