Diamond couple celebrate a year of milestone events

Desmond and Barbara Elcock mark 60 years of marriage today (Thursday) topping off a year of milestones.

This year Mr Elcock celebrated his 90th birthday, and Mrs Elcock celebrated her 80th.

The couple on their wedding day

Mr Elcock, originally from Southampton, moved to Daventry to work as technical assistant at BBC Borough Hill.

It was while in the town that he met Mrs Elcock, who used to work at Brook Manufacturers in Daventry as a dressmaker.

They were married at Holy Cross Daventry on November 24, 1956, and have lived in Daventry since. They had four daughters, Joanne, Annette, Margaret and Emma, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mrs Elcock is part of the choir at Holy Cross and occasionally is verger at services. She also helps with decorating the church.

They and their family celebrated the milestones with a party in August at The White Horse in Welton.