Diabetic Daventry dad takes on marathon challenge

A Daventry dad who was diagnosed with diabetes Type 1 last year is running a marathon to raise funds and awreness of the condition.

Months of tests showed Jay Dunk, 38, had the condition after he visited the doctor feeling tired and run down.

Jay.

He said: “I was immediately placed on five insulin injections a day.

“While Type 1 diabetes is not that rare a condition, there are 400k individuals currently living with it in the UK, it is quite rare for it to be diagnosed in someone approaching 40.”

After collapsing in a Daventry shop with his eight year old son and having a five minute seizure and fit, Jay decided he wanted to do something to help himself.

“I made a decision to start exercising as it had been noted that whilst Type 1 is not a condition caused by lifestyle, it can very much be helped and controlled with exercise,” he said.

“Together with my personal trainer Dan Mitchell we set a target.”

He is now taking part in the Leicester Marathyon on Octoner 15 and is appealing for sponsors.

Jay added: “Further tests have revealed and I have osteoarthritis of the left shoulder with severe degeneration of the shoulder joint - this gave me further determination to complete my bucket list.

“It will be nearly nine months from the day in hospital to when I hit the start line and if I manage to raise enough funds I will be then accepted to the London Marathon and push the total higher hopefully!”

To make a donation, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/jay-dunk