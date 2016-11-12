Developer launches homes on new Daventry estate

Latest phase of homes on new Daventry estate is launched by developer

Crest Nicholson has announced the launch of the latest phase at its Monksmoor Park development in Daventry.

Meadowside at Monksmoor Park is a new collection of homes at the popular Daventry development, comprising one and two bedroom apartments, and two, three and four bedroom homes.

At Meadowside, homes are traditional in style, and have been designed to reflect the needs of modern life, with flexible, open-plan living areas throughout.

Meadowside has been designed in the style of a 21st Century Garden Village.

David Hnyda, sales and marketing director at Crest Nicholson’s Chiltern division, said: “We’re very pleased to announce the launch of Meadowside, the next exciting phase of our thriving Monksmoor development. Since launching, Monksmoor Park has been met by strong demand from buyers looking to relocate to this picturesque location, and we expect these new homes at Meadowside to prove just as popular.”