Determined 10-year-old from Northampton lands himself a part in panto

In the words of the famous proverb: “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try, try again”.

And it is a piece of good, honest, advice that has finally paid off for 10-year-old Harvey Warren from Kingsthorpe, who has achieved his ambition to appear in The Deco Theatre’s Christmas panto.

Harvey will be one of the seven dwarfs in ‘Snow White’, which runs from December 9 to 29. And he is thrilled to have been selected at auditions after trying since he was six.

“I was so chuffed when I made it through the audition,” he said. “To finally make it is very exciting, and now rehearsals are underway it is all becoming very real.

“I love singing and acting, and this will be my first time in a professional show, which makes it even more special; it’s an ambition I’ve had for the past four years, and I was determined that I would get chosen eventually.”

Proud mum Julie, who lives with husband Mark and Harvey in Kingsthorpe, said she never doubted her son would finally make his breakthrough.

She said: “He has never let the previous disappointments put him off, he remained determined he would be on that stage in a panto eventually, and this year is his reward for the hard work he has put in to it.

“To be honest, the roles he has auditioned for previously were ones that involved more dancing, and it’s the singing and acting that he loves, so the part he’s got this year is perfect for him.

“He has already made his mind up that he wants to be a full-time actor; he loves it, we’re happy to encourage his enthusiasm, and naturally we’re both very proud parents.

“We’ve long since bought our tickets for the Deco Panto, as we do every year, and quite by chance, the day we’re going as a family is one of the days that Harvey has off – but he still wants to come and watch it with us, and support his friends who’ll be performing that night.

“Obviously, now that Harvey is going to be in it, we’ll be going to the show as proud parents to watch him, but we’ve no problem with that, we love panto.”

Rebecca Owens, of the Northampton dance and performing arts school Unit 17, said Harvey thoroughly deserved his opportunity this year. “It is a reward for all his hard work over the past four years, and I had no hesitation in offering him a role in ‘Snow White’ this Christmas.

“He’s a lovely boy, very talented, and extremely dedicated; he never let the disappointment of missing out in the past affect his enthusiasm, this year he is ready for it, and I have no doubt this is just the start of much more to come.”

‘Snow White’ runs at The Deco Theatre from December 9 to 29. For tickets, go to www.thedeco.co.uk, or call the Box Office on 01604 491005.