Detectives keen to speak to people who might have been stung following Northamptonshire beehive theft

Thieves have stolen a beehive and beekeeping equipment, including a smock from an address in Northamptonshire.

The theft happened in the village of Everdon, near Daventry, sometime between 11am last Saturday (June 10) and 6pm on Monday (June 12), Northamptonshire Police today confirmed.

Beekeeping equipment, including a smock, brood boxes and a bee travel box were also taken.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Detectives investigating the theft are keen to speak to anyone who knows of beekeeping equipment being sold in suspicious circumstances or of anyone that may have been stung by a number of bees recently."

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.