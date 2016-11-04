Details released of Daventry's commemorations for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day

Daventry will hold its two traditional acts of remembrance to mark Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday.

On Friday November 11, members of the public are invited to join in a short service to commemorate Armistice Day.

The service will be held at the Gazebo in Sheaf Street starting at 10.45am. There will be the traditional two minute silence and a short service.

The town's Remembrance Sunday commemorations take place on Sunday November 13.

At 10.30am a parade will leave St James School and head along the High Street to end at the town's war memorial in Abbey Street.

There starting at around 10.50am there will be a service of remembrance to commemorate the contribution of British and Commonwealth military and civilians.

Daventry Town Council is co-ordinating the event; no tickets or passes are needed to attend and the public are welcome to watch the ceremony from the pavements or to follow the parade.