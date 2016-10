A dental nurse from Daventry has won three prestigious awards from Bart & The London School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Michaela Robinson, who attended E-Act Academy and now works with the Oradi Dental Practice Daventry, received awards for the Oral Health Education Program. She won The Dean’s prize for Best Overall Student 2016; Highest Mark in Part 1 & Part 2 Assessment and The Award for Outstanding Achievement.

The awards were presented by Sarah Murray, prinicipal and head of centre.