Defibrillator box in Flore park damaged for third time

A defibrillator box in a public park in Flore has been broken into for the third time.

The latest incident happened between midday on Sunday, April 23 and 5pm on Wednesday, April 26 when the box located at Brodie Lodge Playing Fields in Spring Lane was attacked and the locking mechanism damaged.

Officers are appealing for Flore residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in the area.

Anyone with any information about the incident should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.