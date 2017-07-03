Daventry workers take on gruelling walk for homeless

Determined ramblers from a Daventry housing association completed a gruelling 90-mile trek to raise more than £2,500 for Shelter.

The intrepid explorers from Futures Housing Group walked across canal paths from Ripley in Derbyshire to Daventry as part of a tenth anniversary fundraising challenge for the homeless charity.

Walk organiser and gas surveyor Jason Topley said: “Every single person who took part and supported us in our effort has helped to raise an amazing amount for such a worthy cause.

“It was incredibly gruelling and everyone who joined showed great determination – it was worth every blister and aching limb.”

The walkers followed the Grand Union Canal for 40 miles through Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and Leicestershire. Walkers completed a total of 608 miles – the same as walking around the M25 five times,

To donate £5 to Shelter text FHGT80 £5 to 70070.