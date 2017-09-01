Daventry woman woke to find arson attackers had poured petrol through her letterbox

Arson attackers poured petrol through a letterbox in Daventry early this morning.

The victim was woken at 5.30am when she heard the front door letterbox of her home in Tweed Close, The Grange, being opened several times.

She went downstairs to investigate and smelt petrol at the bottom of the stairs. When she opened the front door she realised someone had set it alight, leaving it with a slightly stained finish.

Petrol had been thrown at the upper half of the door itself, but the offender had not actually set light to it, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111