Daventry woman launches free cake project aimed at families and children in need

A woman is appealing for volunteer bakers after launching a project to provide free cakes to children and families in Daventry and the surrounding area enduring hard times.

Millie Wardle set up a Rugby and Daventry Free Cakes for Kids group on Tuesday this week after seeing the good work similar groups around the country do.

Mrs Wardle, the coordinator for the Rugby and Daventry branch of the project, has been an avid baker since she was a child.

She said she got on a “baking jive” after recently returning from a working holiday in Japan where she had no access to an oven.

She said: “When I got back I was baking more and more.

“My family and friends loved it – I began to think there must be something else I can do with my interest in baking.”

Mrs Wardle discovered the work of Free Cakes for Kids while reading a Buzzfeed article outlining how people can assist others when they may not have the time to volunteer in a conventional way.

She said: “Not a lot of people have the time to volunteer a set amount of time each week.

“Free Cakes for Kids is great because it allows people to be flexible.

“You can volunteer to bake something once a week, once a month, once a year or you can just do it once.”

Free Cakes for Kids is a nationwide group which connects volunteer bakers with needy children and families.

Although not a centralised charity, individual groups provide support for each other.

Mrs Wardle, who has lived in Daventry since 2008 and went to school in Rugby, said she had been helped greatly by the coordinator for the Leamington branch of the group.

Although the group was set up days ago, Mrs Wardle has already had five people agree to volunteer, with many more expressing interest.

She has also been proactive in contacting any organisations or charities which may be able to refer children and families to the group - including food banks and social services.

For more information about volunteering or referring children and families see the group’s Facebook page or email freecakesdaventryrugby@gmail.com.