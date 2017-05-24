Daventry Weekender to open this summer’s arts festival

This year’s Daventry Arts Festival will kick off with an inaugural mini music weekender.

The Daventry Weekender will see 29 bands and artists descend on the town to perform original live music in five venues, ahead of a fortnight of events.

The weekender is the brainchild of local resident Paul Knowles, CEO of International Music Community (IMC), and will take place on June 17-18.

Paul said: “Daventry has over 27,000 residents with an infrastructure to grow and sustain a strong live music scene for many years to come.

“The aim of the Daventry Weekender is to act as a catalyst for local residents and businesses to embrace live music as an integral part of the town’s fabric on an ongoing basis.

“With the help and expertise of local music promoters and venues, IMC will help spearhead an online community of local fans and musicians which will become a hub for anything music-related within the district.

“Our ultimate aim is for the Weekender to become Daventry’s flagship music festival. This year’s line-up features some truly gifted emerging artists and we welcome them to Daventry with open arms.”

The venues participating in the two-day event are the Sheaf Street Health Store, the Early Doors Micropub, The Saracens Head Inn, The Dun Cow, and an outdoor stage on Sheaf Street.

More information and a list of the acts performing can be found on the town council’s website here.