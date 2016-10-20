Daventry village facing ‘bankruptcy’ over £1 million bill for a mound of earth

Residents in one village could find their council tax bills suddenly jump in April.

Weedon Bec Parish Council is on the verge of running out of money due to costs surrounding the removal of what at first glances may appear to be a mound of earth.

The large mound stood for many years on the edge of the village’s main playing field. Then it was discovered to contain asbestos.

Parish council chairman Zoe Gray said: “We and the village sports association had plans to build new changing rooms on the field and do various upgrades.

“As the planning application was being drawn up, and various tests and investigations were carried out we thought it would be a good idea to test the asbestos on the mound as it hadn’t been looked at for a while.

“The tests showed the amount of asbestos was too high, and we had to notify Daventry District Council. We got advice about how to make it safe, and that was to remove it.

“At the same time the parish council decided to investigate how it got there with a view to perhaps recouping the costs from the people or organisations who left it there.

“Work started this summer on removing the mound. Workers soon found an unexploded grenade, then another, and another.

“It became too risky for the firm we had hired to continue working on the site.”

With the combination of asbestos and an unknown number of explosives contained in the mound, the forecast cost to clear it quadrupled to £1 million.

The parish council says it has found evidence linking the mound to the Ministry of Defence, which formerly operated the nearby Weedon Ordnance Depot.

The mound could not be left alone because of the dangers of leaking asbestos and the chance someone may find another grenade.

So since then the parish council has installed security fencing around the site, and 24 hour security as well – at a cost of £1,680 per week.

The huge costs involved are quickly burning through the parish council’s reserve funds.

Cllr Gray said: “We will run out of reserve funds in around 12 weeks.

“We have to secure the site – it is simply unsafe to the public to take down the fences.

“If we run out of reserves then we will have to look at taking money from other services we run.

“And this is just to continue with the fence, which is a temporary solution. We need to find money, or someone, to pay for the mound to be removed.”

That £1 million bill could fall on local taxpayers – if the cost fell solely on Weedon residents they could face an extra £1,000 on their council tax.

The parish council is working with the district council and county council to find a way forward, and is appealing to the MoD to cover the £1 million bill.

The MoD said: “Safety is of paramount importance to MoD and we are examining ways in which we may be able to provide financial support to the parish council to address possible ordnance in addition to our on-going commitment to remove ordnance should it be encountered.”