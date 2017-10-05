Daventry vicar gets new role at Peterborough Cathedral

A Daventry vicar has been appointed as the new canon missioner at Peterborough Cathedral.

The Rev Canon Sarah Brown will take up the full-time residentiary post in January 2018.

Sarah was ordained in 2008 following a career in marketing and communications training.

She said: “I’m looking forward to helping to strengthen the work of the cathedral, especially as we celebrate its 900th anniversary in 2018.

"I’m conscious that things have not been easy for the cathedral over the last few years and I’m inspired by the prospect of working together in God’s power with every single person involved in the life of this place, to heal what has been damaged and to glorify Christ’s name through our work and worship.

"My prayer is that the Cathedral becomes more and more of a blessing for the city and people of Peterborough, and for the wider diocese.”

Canon missioner is one of three full-time clergy posts at the cathedral, the others being the dean and the canon precentor.

The canon missioner has a particular responsibility for communicating the Christian faith to those who come into contact with the cathedral, whether as worshippers or as visitors.

Bishop Donald, who appointed Rev Brown, said: “I am delighted that Sarah Brown has agreed to join the cathedral as canon missioner and that the interview panel was unanimous and enthusiastic about appointing her.

“She is an outstanding priest and communicator, a team builder, an encourager, and has a strong sense of humour. She will question and challenge the status quo, but creatively rather than destructively.

"She is a natural leader, not afraid of difficult conversations, but always wanting to bring the best out of other people. Her Christian commitment is strong and clear, and she has a track record of enabling spiritual, numerical, and organisational growth.

“I look forward very much to welcoming Sarah to Peterborough, and I am sure that the cathedral community will welcome her and Richard warmly.”