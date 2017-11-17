Daventry twins offer twice the help on mercy missions

Daventry twins Claudia and Zoe Gibbons have left the UK to serve as missionaries for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Claudia and Zoe, 19, will be serving in New Zealand and South Korea.

Zoe said, “I will go, in the first instance, to Provo in America to learn Korean and will stay there for nine weeks.

“It is really important that I learn Korean so that I will be able to teach of Jesus Christ in their native tongue. I was a bit scared about learning the language because it is nothing like English, but,”

Speaking about her mission, Claudia said: “Ever since I was a child I wanted to serve a mission for the church, because I knew that the gospel message can help people be happy. There is great joy that comes from being a member of the church. Wellington is known as “The Windy City” so it will not be without challenges, but it is the weather that makes it such a beautiful place.”

They will be away from home for 18 months and say they will miss family.