Daventry Town FC offer for Gusher readers: free admission to next home game on March 4

Daventry Town Football Club is offering Gusher readers free admission to their next home game on Saturday, March 4.

The match sees them take on Stewarts & Lloyds Corby at Communications Park at 3pm.

Following a similar initiative last year the club is keen for supporters to come down and support the Purple Army in their push for promotion from the United Counties League Division One.

Having been relegated from the Northern Premier League last season, Town are determined to seal a return to the division and seem set to do so as they sit at the top of the table.

Daventry’s last game, away to Thrapston on Tuesday, saw them win 3-1, thereby maintaining their undefeated run which stretches back to December 17.

Grab a copy of next week’s paper (March 2) to find out more about the free admission day.