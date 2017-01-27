Daventry Town Council starts partnership with Citizens Advice

Daventry Town Council has started 2017 by forming a partnership with the town's Citizens Advice service.

The town council says the new partnership has been formed in response to the introduction of Universal Credit and subsequent rise in the number of people with personal debt.

The town council is providing a grant to Citizens Advice to recruit and train several volunteers to become specialist advisors within the field of benefits and debt.

Daventry Mayor, Councillor Glenda Simmonds said: “We are delighted to support Citizens Advice to enable them to help our residents with free impartial specialist advice when needed.”

The Chair of the Citizens Advice Trustee Board, John Donovan commented: “We are really grateful for the support of the town council and look forward to continuing to develop the relationship for the benefit of the residents of Daventry.”

Citizens Advice is based in The Abbey, Market Square, Daventry, NN11 4XG, and is open a Monday, Tuesday Wednesday and Friday from 10am until 3pm. There is no need to make an appointment.